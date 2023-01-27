Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to GBX 5,100 at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,090.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $172.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average is $178.08. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

