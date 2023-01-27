DigiByte 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.16 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $175.14 million and $6.16 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00380718 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016308 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.00747180 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00094233 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00585189 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00195049 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,974,983,547 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
