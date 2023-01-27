Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

