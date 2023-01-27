DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.14.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

