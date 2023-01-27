DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.70.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 42,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

