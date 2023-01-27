Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 545,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGNU remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,239,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 924,497 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,385,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 518,190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,055,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after acquiring an additional 495,579 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

