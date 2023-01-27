Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a market cap of $15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Drive Shack by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Drive Shack by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Drive Shack by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

