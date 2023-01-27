EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.0341 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $4,487.66 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EAC has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00381154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016546 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03426702 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,303.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.