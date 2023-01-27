Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $177.65

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.65 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 180.70 ($2.24). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 176.40 ($2.18), with a volume of 473,514 shares.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £719.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

In related news, insider Caroline Roxburgh purchased 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £14,899.96 ($18,447.39).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

