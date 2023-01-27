Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a PE ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter worth $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth $367,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

