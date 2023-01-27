Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 165.6% from the December 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ESALY traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 94,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,854. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Eisai has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

