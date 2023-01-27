Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 24.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

