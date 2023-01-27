Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.83. The company had a trading volume of 125,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,716. The company has a market cap of $329.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.74 and its 200 day moving average is $338.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

