Energi (NRG) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $12.42 million and $156,464.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00085718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00057568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026183 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,795,092 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.