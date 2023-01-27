Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Enfusion from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Enfusion Price Performance

NYSE ENFN opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enfusion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

