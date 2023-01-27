Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

