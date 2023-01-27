Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading 6.5% Higher

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. 130,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 79,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$179.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.