Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,831,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,243,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

