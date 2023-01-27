Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.71. 1,916,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $268.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,963 shares of company stock valued at $88,258,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

