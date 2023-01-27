Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.26. The stock had a trading volume of 317,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,077. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.