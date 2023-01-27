Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 35,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,141. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

