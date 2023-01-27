Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JW Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 155,532 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

