Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.57.
Establishment Labs stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JW Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 155,532 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
