Ethereum Classic Price Up 4.2% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $21.52 or 0.00094271 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $274.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00380759 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016303 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00747655 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00583807 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00195207 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,121,310 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars.
