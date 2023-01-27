ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Shares Up 0%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32.

