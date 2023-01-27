Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in January

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Eurazeo Stock Performance
Eurazeo stock remained flat at $61.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eurazeo has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.
About Eurazeo
