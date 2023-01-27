Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in January

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Eurazeo Stock Performance

Eurazeo stock remained flat at $61.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eurazeo has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SA operates as a global investment company. The firm has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

