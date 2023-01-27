Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

