EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 27,059 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 401,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,151. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.