EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

Broadcom stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $595.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,965. The stock has a market cap of $248.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

