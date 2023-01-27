EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,477. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

