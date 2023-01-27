Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as low as $8.94. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 8,600 shares trading hands.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

