Fantom (FTM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $687.21 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 54% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002050 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $687.21 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,772,595,443 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

