Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Down 59.7% in January

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FATP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 120,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.