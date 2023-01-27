Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Down 99.2% in January

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Fearless Films Stock Performance
FERL stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 17,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About Fearless Films
