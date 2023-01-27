Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Down 99.2% in January

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fearless Films Stock Performance

FERL stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 17,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc is an independent service production company engages in entertainment services. It specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

