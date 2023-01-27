Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Hits $1.97 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $184.47 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00023060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 372,662,546 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

