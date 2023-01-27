First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.08

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.08 and traded as high as C$18.25. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.13, with a volume of 191,976 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCR.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.09.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

