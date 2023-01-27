First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $65.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. Research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMBH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 28.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

