First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 818,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 209,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,899. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.