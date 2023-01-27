First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the December 31st total of 646,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. 545,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,826. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $2.528 dividend. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 41.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 26.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,165,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,193,000 after purchasing an additional 242,028 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 42,856 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.