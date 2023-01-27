First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the December 31st total of 646,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. 545,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,826. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $2.528 dividend. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 41.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
