First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Trimmed by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,457 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. 130,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

