First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $6.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

