First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $6.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.