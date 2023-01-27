First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 242.7% in January

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 242.7% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

FKU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.17. 17,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 199,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 38.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

