First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 242.7% in January

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 242.7% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
FKU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.17. 17,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $43.10.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
