First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First United by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First United Trading Up 0.6 %

First United Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

First United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

