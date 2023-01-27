Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Flex has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

