Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 111 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after acquiring an additional 379,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.93.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

