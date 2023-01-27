Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.64 and a 200 day moving average of $241.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.