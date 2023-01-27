Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 338 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 195,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.1% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

