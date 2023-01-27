Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 913 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 294,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,378,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.9% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Mastercard by 39.6% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.33.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $377.24 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $362.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.