Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

CMI opened at $247.78 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,813 shares of company stock valued at $23,048,578. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

