Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 93.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

