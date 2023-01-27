Forum Financial Management LP Has $106.68 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 5.1% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $106,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.87. 375,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,132. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.02 and its 200-day moving average is $257.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

